LGBTQ+ advocate Cami Richardson announces run for Summit County Council

She’s been everything from a businessperson to a firefighter to an author, and now Cami Richardson wants to be a Summit County councilmember.

Richardson, who came out as transgender in 2016, co-founded and previously co-chaired the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force.

A lot of her advocacy work happens on the county’s west side, but Richardson says she’s ready to represent all of Summit County. She’s found a welcoming community in Kamas, where she moved in 2004.

“They have a voice,” Richardson said. “It's still very much a rural area, and their needs are different than those of Park City and Snyderville Basin.”

Richardson has served as the executive director for Summit County Beef, Temple Har Shalom, as well as running multiple businesses and business associations.

She wants to continue to push DEI initiatives at the county level and foster connections between Park City and Summit County. She spoke approvingly of work being done to organize a regional housing authority.

“I don't want to get into this and not do just a good job, I want to do a great job. One of my major points that I'll be working on is senior housing in Summit County.”

She graduated from Park City Leadership Class 28, which took up senior housing in its final class project.

Three of the county council’s at-large seats are on the ballot in 2024.

Council Chair Roger Armstrong and Councilmember Tonja Hanson have already announced they will run in 2024. Vice Chair Malena Stevens says she will not run.

Candidates can file to run from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8.

Summit County residents will also elect an assessor, treasurer and recorder in November.