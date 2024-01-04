Search warrant: Autopsy found Kouri Richins’ medication in late husband’s system

A recently unsealed warrant in the investigation into Eric’s death shows he had the antipsychotic medication quetiapine in his stomach after he died.

It hadn't been prescribed to him but to his wife Kouri, who’s awaiting trial for his murder.

Prosecutors accuse her of poisoning Eric with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022.

Investigators requested a review of Eric’s stomach contents. That's when they found a “small amount” of the antipsychotic and later issued a warrant for Kouri’s medical records to see why and when it was prescribed.

Quetiapine is only available with a prescription and, according to the Food and Drug Administration, used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. It may be used to treat depression if taken with another antidepressant.

Investigators say Kouri initially claimed she “occasionally” took quetiapine as a sleep aid. The FDA lists drowsiness among the drug’s side effects.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office said it would not comment on evidence. Defense attorney Skye Lazaro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kouri was arrested on murder and drug charges in May 2023. She is being held without bail in Summit County jail until her trial.