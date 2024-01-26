Moose stop traffic in Parleys Canyon, safely relocated

Scott Root is the conservation outreach manager for the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources. He said the department got a call about moose, three bulls and one cow, on the outside of the wildlife fence. It’s likely because of the snow.

“When it snows, they are able to maybe bypass some of those cattle wildlife guards. And these moose were right by the entry to Lambs Canyon," Root said. "So my hunch is that maybe they just kind of walked right down the road and got up onto I-80.”

Root said the moose were likely on the wrong side for a couple of days. DWR teams worked with the Utah Highway Patrol to get the moose safely away from the road. The highway patrol stopped and slowed traffic so DWR could tranquilize the moose above I-80.

“We were so afraid they might run down into traffic but everything worked out perfectly,” Root said.

After tranquilizing the moose, Root said they sleepily plopped down. Teams then pulled tarps over each moose and loaded them into a trailer to be relocated together in a safe area.

Traffic on both sides of I-80 was affected Friday afternoon. The eastbound lanes were stopped near Mountaindale and westbound at Parleys Summit. All lanes have since reopened.

This was the second wildlife traffic issue Friday. During the morning commute, herds of elk delayed drivers in two spots along state Route 224; first at Cutter Lane and then near St. Mary’s Catholic Church.