County-owned Jeremy Ranch parcel back in the mix for development

The Cline Dahle property is named for the late auto salesman and philanthropist who previously owned it. Summit County purchased it in 2017, and planning staff say it’s fit for almost any kind of development the community wants.

“This type of gradient, this type of slope, if there's any form of development—any type of development you want to put on this site—it is possible to do,” Director of Planning, Zoning and Design Peter Barnes told the county council Jan. 31.

Planning staff got five different answers from councilmembers on what should be done. Most thought some sort of housing would be appropriate.

Summit County's planning staff sketched out the Cline Dahle parcel's possibilities for councilmembers and other Jan. 31 meeting attendees on six boards.

Council Vice Chair Tonja Hanson agrees with staff who say it’s easy to link anything that’s built into an existing trail network, which could connect the parcel to Pinebrook’s Quarry Village across the highway.

Councilmember Chris Robinson wants to connect the two sides of Interstate 80 too, and he thought potential housing development could bring in revenue that snowballs into future projects.

“I think this is the first opportunity for the county to really make some inroads into affordable and attainable housing and perhaps some senior housing,” he said.

He points to the ground Park City Municipal has already broken on hundreds of units at EngineHouse and Studio Crossing.

Councilmember Roger Armstrong thought the whole parcel should be a park, although Council Chair Malena Stevens said creating gathering spaces without housing is a “missed opportunity.”

Councilmember Canice Harte said there’s a need for a mix of housing types, and this is also a chance for the county to show developers what kinds of projects the county wants and would approve.

“We're really trying to hold our developers to a high standard; I think we need to hold ourselves to equally as high of a standard, if not higher,” Harte said.

The Jan. 31 meeting was a brainstorming session, but private sector developers were in the audience.

Historically, county planning staff have said Cline Dahle is a perfect spot for transit-oriented development.

That could be affordable and workforce housing or an improved transit center and park-and-ride. The parcel, which is on the southeast side of the Jeremy Ranch roundabout, is already close to the neighborhood’s existing park-and-ride.

There haven’t been substantial public meetings about Cline Dahle since the 2017 purchase, but more meetings could be coming this year. The council’s 2024 work plan includes putting out a request for proposals for the Cline Dahle property.