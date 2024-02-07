Outlets Park City ‘shelves’ Harmons idea, asks for mixed-use instead

Outlets Park City had been trying to make Utah grocer Harmons its anchor tenant for years, but now county planners say the property owner is going a different direction.

Singerman Real Estate, which also owns the Yarrow DoubleTree hotel, has applied for a rezone.

Community Development Director Pat Putt says the owner is proposing applying for the neighborhood mixed-use zone.

“[The Harmons] idea, I believe, has been shelved,” Putt said. “What they're going to be coming back with now is a proposal to rethink the commercial retail component of [the outlets] and include some residential.”

Putt doesn’t know what densities or businesses Singerman Real Estate may propose in the zone. KPCW’s calls to the owner weren’t returned in time for this report.

The neighborhood mixed-use zone, created in 2021, doesn’t have density restrictions. What it does require is a 1:2 ratio of affordable housing to market rate housing.

Next, Putt anticipates a work session discussion with Snyderville Basin planners in the late spring.