1 in 3 Summit County households makes over $200k per year

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 8, 2024 at 5:21 PM MST
Half of Park City's and a quarter of Summit County's residences are short-term rentals. Park City has more online STR listings than any other Utah city, with 3,922. The Snyderville Basin comes in second with 1,764.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
There are stark differences in incomes, but not wages, when comparing eastern and western Summit County. (Above: Old Town Park City)

Summit County staff just released new data on local income inequality.

The data show nearly 33% Summit County households earned more than $200,000 before taxes in 2023.

That’s compared to 15% of households making less than $50,000. Nearly half of area households are making at least $150,000.

Summit County
Jones said the overall median household income is $131,916. Household median income is not area median income (AMI). AMI is a number preferred by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and defined as the median income of a family of four within a given area. "Household" includes families of any size, including individuals, which is why it tends to be lower than AMI.

County Economic Development and Housing Director Jeff Jones generated the data with a countywide GIS software and labor market data service. He presented the income data to the Summit County Council Feb. 7 during a discussion about a proposed Kimball Junction housing project.

Incomes vary by location. The median household income in the Snyderville Basin was $175,000 in 2023. The median income in eastern Summit County was $95,000.

Despite the difference in incomes, there isn’t much difference in wages. Jobs in both eastern and western Summit County pay, on average, around $72,000 and $73,000.

“And the big reason for that,” Jones told the council, “is within that [area median income] calculation you’ve got a significant share of high-wealth individuals who earn their money through dividends, interest and rent and do not have an 8-to-5 job.”

U.S. Census Bureau and Utah Department of Workforce Services data from 2015 indicates less than half of Summit County workers are also residents. That means at least 15,000 people are commuting into the county daily.

One main reason is high housing prices, and the issue is likely getting worse: the county’s median income is trending upward.

Jones defines AMI, or area median income, as the median family income in a given region, in this case, Summit County.

In 2017, the median family of four made about $100,000. The median family of four now makes almost $150,000 per year.

That’s about double the rate of growth in the past six years than in the 16 years prior.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas