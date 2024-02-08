Snowplow accident causes 'structure emergency' at I-80 and Homestead Rd.

Structure Emergency

NB Homestead Rd at I-80 EB Fwy Summit Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 10:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 8, 2024

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason told KPCW the bed of a snowplow was slightly raised when it went under the overpass in the Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook area.

The raised bed got caught under the overpass, closing I-80 eastbound and the overpass for more than an hour while crews checked the structural integrity of the bridge.

Authorities determined the overpass was safe and reopened roads Wednesday night.

UDOT is investigating why the snowplow bed was raised, leading to the incident.

No one was injured.

Kim Radke