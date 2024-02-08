© 2024 KPCW

Snowplow accident causes 'structure emergency' at I-80 and Homestead Rd.

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:57 AM MST
An incident involving what appears to be a snowplow caused a "structure emergency" on at the northbound Homestead Road exit from Interstate 80 eastbound Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason told KPCW the bed of a snowplow was slightly raised when it went under the overpass in the Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook area.

The raised bed got caught under the overpass, closing I-80 eastbound and the overpass for more than an hour while crews checked the structural integrity of the bridge.

Authorities determined the overpass was safe and reopened roads Wednesday night.

UDOT is investigating why the snowplow bed was raised, leading to the incident.

No one was injured.

Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
