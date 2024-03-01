Registration open for Habitat for Humanity’s financial education course

The “She Means Business” program began in 2017 and Habitat for Humanity has held the course two times a year since then. Administrative services manager for Habitat for Humanity, Meagan Nielsen, said sessions are held in the spring and the fall.

She said there is a lack of accessible financial courses in the Wasatch Back.

“When we would meet with our homeowner, applicants who wanted to enter into our Homeownership Program, we just kind of noticed that a lot of people didn't, weren't ever really exposed to some of these basic concepts like budgeting and what's on your credit report and your debt to income ratio, and things like that.”

Nielsen said the class covers everything from affordable housing opportunities to understanding what debts are pulling on your credit report.

The four-week course will also feature guest instructors.

“Kathleen Barlow is a financial advisor, longtime Park City resident, she's remote now but still joins us. She actually helped us create the class. So she's been a really fundamental person and she means business over all these years.”

Other instructors include Nanette Bush, Shelly Baris, Jamie Sorenbach and Lindsey Powers.

Nielsen said the course is open to anyone who wants to expand their knowledge on personal finances.

“Anybody who wants to start budgeting better, somebody who has never budgeted anybody who is looking to make a purchase, if you're looking for homeownership, if you're looking to buy a car, something that takes credit, if you are just really wanting to get more stable in your life.”

The course begins March 13 and goes for the next consecutive four Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blair Education Center and Park City Hospital.

The course is free, but registration is required. More information is available at habitat-utah.org.