Kouri Richins’ family speaks out in ‘48 Hours’ episode

Summit County prosecutors accuse the Kamas mom of poisoning her late husband Eric with a lethal amount of fentanyl, then writing a children's book to help their three sons grieve his death.

Kouri’s family, the Dardens, told CBS’s “48 Hours” an accidental overdose is more likely.

Kouri’s brother Ronney Darden, sporting a shirt from Eric’s business during his interview, claimed Eric enjoyed marijuana edibles and didn’t buy them from safe suppliers.

“Just about every trip that I had been on with him, he'd buy it from someone off the street,” Ronney told CBS.

During the “48 Hours” episode, the Dardens made their most substantial public comments since Kouri’s arrest.

Prosecutors took interest: the Summit County Attorney’s Office subpoenaed the show for everything related to the episode, particularly unedited interviews, shortly after it aired Feb. 24.

Prosecutors have not subpoenaed NBC’s “Dateline,” which aired an episode about the case Sept. 22.

Members of the county attorney’s office did not participate in the “48 Hours” episode, nor did Eric’s family. However the family spokesperson, attorney Greg Skordas, was featured in the episode.

Kouri’s defense attorney, Skye Lazaro, was also interviewed. At one point, she took reporter Natalie Morales to see the Midway mansion Kouri said she and Eric celebrated the purchase of the night he died.

Lazaro also told Morales prosecutors must prove Kouri purchased and gave Eric fentanyl to win their case. According to court documents, one theory is she spiked his drink.

“[Investigators] seized a number of items from the home, and there was no fentanyl that was found on any glassware,” Lazaro said.

Kouri’s mother Lisa said Eric was a good father during the episode, but she also alleged infidelity on his part, which Skordas denied.

Lisa, Ronney and Kouri’s other brother D.J. have been denied private visits with the three children, and they’re embroiled in a custody battle. CBS reported Lisa attends the boys’ sports practices, though, which are held in public.

Third District Court recently scheduled Kouri’s preliminary hearing for May 15, which means the murder case could go to trial this year.

Kouri Richins will be held without bail in Summit County for the duration of the trial.