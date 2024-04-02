Summit County Republican nominating convention draws crowd of about 200

No votes were taken.

Only two Republicans are running for county elected positions: Tory Welch for Summit County Council seat A and Ari Ioannides for council seat C.

Both men made speeches. Welch, a businessman and state committee rep for county Republicans, emphasized the quality of life in Summit County. He faces incumbent Democrat Roger Armstrong.

Ioannides, the treasurer for North Summit Fire District, emphasized the need to put a Republican voice on the currently all-Democrat council.

Ioannides will face either housing advocate Megan McKenna or Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke in November. A primary vote June 25 will decide which Democrat advances to the general election.

The over two-hour Republican convention was filled with speeches, just a few minutes long, from many other state and national candidates too. At its peak, the crowd was double what county Democrats had at almost 200.

