Man facing attempted murder charges under investigation for Summit County hit-and-run

A car hit a woman walking in the Sun Peak neighborhood on Bear Hollow Drive and sent her to the hospital on March 5. The Summit County Sheriff’s Department said the driver fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office has now confirmed 26-year-old Anh Pham, who’s facing attempted murder charges in Salt Lake, is being investigated in the local hit-and-run.

Pham is charged with six counts of attempted murder and failure to stop at a serious injury accident in relation to four hit-and-run incidents over seven months. According to charging documents, Pham targeted women in crosswalks or along roads at random. On top of these charges, Pham is also being investigated for three more hit-and-run incidents, the one in Summit County and two others in Salt Lake City.

The first crash was in August 2023 in Midway. A 36-year-old woman told police a white Toyota Avalon, later found to be registered to Pham, pulled up next to her and the driver asked her to get in the car multiple times. The woman said she started to run when the car sped up and hit her. She suffered minor injuries.

The second was six months later on Feb. 24 when a white Toyota Avalon hit a 50-year-old woman and her teen daughter in Sandy. Officers reviewed security footage which showed the car driving down the street three times before hitting them. The mother had a fractured skull and the daughter received a back injury.

In the third incident Feb. 28, a 44-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman were hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City. The charging documents state security footage shows Pham’s vehicle in the area around the time of the incident. Both women received concussions.

The last reported hit-and-run was March 11 in Salt Lake City. A white Toyota Avalon ran a red light and hit a 20-year-old woman. Witnesses told police the car appeared to intentionally speed toward the woman and hit her. According to charging documents, the light was red for almost two minutes before the crash. The 20-year-old woman remained in the hospital as of April 3.

Detectives arrested Pham in Salt Lake City on March 13 and he was later charged. Summit County deputies continue to investigate the hit-and-run near Park City.

Pham is scheduled to appear in court May 9.