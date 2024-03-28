Metro Theatres closes Park City’s Holiday Village amid bankruptcy proceedings

Employees confirmed the theater's last day was March 28 and said they'd received no other information.

No showtimes are listed online after Thursday.

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Cinemas which owns Holiday Village, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Feb. 29. The company's president cited losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and projected losses from industry strikes, among other factors.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy suspends Metro Threatres' debts so it can renegotiate leases with its various landlords. Employees said they were told Holiday Village is ending its lease.

Metro Theatres also owns Redstone 8 Cinemas in Kimball Junction through its subsidiary Rocky Mountain Cinemas. Redstone continues to advertise showtimes for the upcoming week as normal.

Metro Theatres corporate leadership and legal counsel has not responded to KPCW’s requests for comment. Neither has the real estate attorney representing the owner of the building.

This is a developing story.