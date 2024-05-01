© 2024 KPCW

Park City Intermountain Hospital on Fortune 2024 Top 100 list

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:16 PM MDT
Intermountain Hospital Park City
Intermountain Health
Intermountain Hospital Park City

Ten Intermountain hospitals in Utah were ranked among the nation’s best of this year’s top 100 hospitals, according to Fortune.

Intermountain Park City Hospital came in at number 14 on the list of top Small Community Hospitals. This is Park City's second year on the list.

Lone Peak Hospital in draper was ranked number one on the Small Community list.

And Intermountain Medical Center in Murray was named the nation’s number 1 major teaching hospital for 2024 and St. George Regional Hospital was ranked number two in 20 Top Large Community Hospitals.

The full Fortune Top 100 list can be found here.

