Summit County to vote on purchasing Skullcandy building from developer

The roughly 7-acre parcel in western Kimball Junction is owned by a subsidiary of Dakota Pacific Real Estate. The company has been locked in public negotiations with county officials for four years about building housing on the surrounding land.

In April the council took those meetings private into a subcommittee of two councilmembers, county staff and employees of Dakota Pacific.

On Wednesday, May 8, county officials said, “the Summit County Council will vote to approve” the Skullcandy purchase May 9. Communications Deputy Director Bridget Conway said that public meeting is at 2:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.

Dakota Pacific has applied to build housing on the surrounding land, despite the parties’ current development agreement only allowing tech offices.

In exchange for the right to build housing, Summit County and the developer have discussed a public-private partnership on the surrounding land.

The council has proposed swapping the Richins Building for a parcel immediately west of Skullcandy, expanding the Kimball Junction Transit Center and moving county services to a new building next to Skullcandy.

But now the council believes repurposing the existing Skullcandy building may be a cheaper way to expand county services at Kimball Junction.

“Summit County has worked for years to identify a suitable location for a new county facility in the Snyderville Basin,” County Council Chair Malena Stevens said. “The Council has explored options to acquire an existing property such as the Skullcandy headquarters compared to the cost feasibility of building a new facility. Existing infrastructure may best serve our community in a more fiscally responsible manner.”

According to the May 8 announcement, the county inherits Skullcandy’s lease if it purchases the property.

Officials may explore sharing the building with the audio equipment company, repurposing part of it for county services. The building may also become part of a larger public-private partnership with Dakota Pacific.

The $17.5 million purchase will be funded by bonds to be issued by the county. According to the announcement, the bonds will be paid off by future sales tax revenue, and the county council does not intend to increase taxes or impose new ones to purchase this property.

Officials also noted there are no plans to relocate the county seat from Coalville’s County Courthouse to the Skullcandy building.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott was not immediately available for comment. This is a developing story.