Summit Community Gardens and EATS shares summer programming

The organization is inviting community members to enjoy the outdoors this summer with a range of events.

This year’s Dinners in the Garden series kicks off Wednesday evening, June 5, with a lesson from Alpine Distilling on how to mix three craft cocktails.

Executive director Helen Nadel said the organization will host more dinner events through the summer.

“Nosh is doing what’s going to be a fantastic Levantine feast,” she said. “And then we are just finalizing details for our Pie and Beer – we’re talking with Firewood and some other purveyors. We’re going to have more information at the start of next month with the rest of the lineup for everyone in the community.”

There will also be community classes, from how to care for fruit trees to watercolor and yoga classes.

Nadel said Summit Community Gardens and EATS will also partner with Recycle Utah to host a sustainability workshop.

“We had our first zero-waste program in partnership with Recycle Utah a couple weeks ago. It was incredibly well-attended,” she said. “Really, really excited to be involved in efforts around climate resiliency in the community.”

Children from preschool through ninth grade can take part in the organization’s summer camps, and Nadel said about 500 children usually visit the garden each summer.

“We have so much fun in the garden,” she said. “We have gardening, cooking, lots of fun activities, lots of time to connect with nature.”

There are still some spaces available to register for summer camp. Scholarships are available for about a quarter of participants.

And Nadel said the garden welcomes volunteers to help with their programs.

More information about summer activities and program costs is available on the Summit Community Gardens and EATS website.