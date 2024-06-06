NAC releases first short film highlighting adaptive sports

The documentary is a partnership with Outride and Osseointegration and follows four paracyclists as they ride the 100-mile White Rim Trail in Moab in one day.

The director of ‘Tread Setters,’ Louis Arévalo, who is also an adaptive athlete, said it was a dream to direct this film.

Matt Didisheim / Tread Setters/National Ability Center Adaptive riders filming the 'Tread Setters' documentary.

“All athletes should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and this film showcases just that by spotlighting four adaptive athletes’ incredible journeys and the limitless potential within the adaptive community,” he said. “‘Tread Setters’ gives viewers a glimpse into the adaptive nation, highlighting the supportive community and individual passions of each athlete.”

The film has been named an award winner of the Voices Rising Film Festival, selected as Best Documentary Short at Global Shorts Film Festival and received an honorable mention at Lookout Wild Film Festival.