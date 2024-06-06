National Weather Service warns of flooding around Oakley

The weather service’s Salt Lake City office says to expect minor flood damage to homes and residences around the mouth of the Upper Weber Canyon.

Structures and fields from the canyon to Rockport Reservoir may be affected by higher-than-normal water runoff from the Uinta Mountains.

That includes Oakley and Peoa, but homes closest to Weber Canyon are most at risk, the National Weather Service says.

The Weber River is currently 9 feet deep, and hydrologists say flood stage is 9.6 feet.

Forecasts show the river reaching 9.6 feet Thursday night at midnight, into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.

National Weather Service

Oakley City has set up a free sandbagging station at the rodeo grounds. City staff say they’re monitoring water levels, and the bridge at Pinion Lane may be closed if the river overflows.