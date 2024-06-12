Summit County asks neighbors how to use undeveloped Jeremy Ranch land

The 30-acre Cline Dahle parcel is adjacent to Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, but nearby wetlands restrict possible development to about 17 acres.

Residents can tell county planners what they think should happen there at an open house Thursday [June 13] from 5 to 7 p.m.

County planners have held similar discussions with the Summit County Council, residents and county agencies like Mountain Regional Water Special Service District, Park City Fire District and Snyderville Basin Recreation Special Service District.

“Now what we're going to do, since we have an initial palette of potential opportunities, we're going to turn it over to the community in the neighborhood to help give us some input on that,” Community Development Director Pat Putt said on KPCW’s Local News Hour this month.

The fire district wants to relocate a station on the property. Putt said other ideas run the gamut from early childhood education facilities to recreation, housing and commercial space.

He’s called the upcoming open house a “major” one, since it will whittle down those possibilities.

Summit County purchased the Cline Dahle property along Rasmussen Road for $3.7 million in 2017.

It’s previously been considered for so-called “transit-oriented development,” due to its proximity to the Jeremy Ranch Park and Ride.

Summit County Councilmembers have previously said they’d like to put out an RFP by or before the end of the year.

The open house is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 13 at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.