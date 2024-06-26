Rollover crash in Parleys delays morning commuters

A crash around 7:15 Wednesday morning slowed eastbound traffic down to a crawl in Parleys Canyon.

Cameron Roden from the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 143 and Ecker Hill Middle School. It involved two vehicles: a Nissan Titan and a Buick Lacrosse. Roden said the Nissan pickup truck was in the center lane and the Buick sedan was in the far right lane, both traveling eastbound.

“The Nissan made an abrupt lane change into that far right lane, hitting its rear corner to the front driver's side corner of the Buick, causing the driver of the Nissan to lose control,” he said. “They went off to the right side of the road and rolled multiple times.”

The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries, but the Buick driver was not injured. Neither individual was transported to a hospital. UHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Roden estimates the crash was cleared after about an hour as the truck rolled off the road making it harder to retrieve. Traffic was impacted until around 8:45 a.m.