Recycle Utah director returns to work ahead of full summer of community events

While traveling back east with a group of friends, Carolyn Wawra suffered a stroke the morning of May 5. After being stabilized, she was able to make it back home to Park City three weeks later.

Recycle Utah Board of Trustees President Jim Bedell says the board and staff have stepped up and with Wawra back on site when she’s able, they’re tapping into her knowledge as she is recovering.

“Carolyn’s back, which is great,” Bedell said. “I can't tell you how uplifting it is for all of us to have her back in Park City and coming into the office on the site periodically. She's been the leader of this organization for the last eight years. And in addition to all of her executive duties, which she performs with great expertise, she's just the heart and soul of the place. So, it's just great to have you back and we look forward to watching your continued recovery and having you back in your role and letting me step back onto just being a board member.”

Meanwhile, the organization continues with its normal operations and events. Coming up after the holiday is the monthly Green Drinks education evening. This month, Bedell says the discussion will focus on local food and regenerative agriculture.

“Our next Green Drinks is focused on food and local food systems. It'll be held at the 3 Springs Ranch in Oakley, which is a great location. July 9 is that date, 6 p.m., no cost, although we do ask for contributions. And these events tend to sell out. So, if you are interested book soon as you can.”

The following evening will be a zero-waste workshop on July 10 at 5 p.m. at Summit Community Gardens. Bedell says participants will learn how to reduce their footprint and live sustainably.

“You can register for this on our website or at Eventbrite. And the topic will be basics of composting, how-tos for recycling and plastic reduction tips.

And finally, save the date for the annual 100 Mile Meal on Saturday, Aug. 17. This annual fundraiser prides itself by serving a gourmet meal using food grown or raised within a 100- mile radius of Recycle Utah.