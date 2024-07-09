Summit County seeks public comment before adopting trails speed limit

The Park City Council adopted a 15 mph speed limit on its trails this year, and Basin Recreation presented a similar ordinance to the Summit County Council last month.

But councilmembers pumped the brakes before taking a vote.

“It seems like we're aligned with the spirit of it,” Councilmember Canice Harte said at their June 26 meeting. “We just want to get some time and understand it before we go change [Summit County] code.”

They want public input before adopting Park City’s rules, too.

Wednesday, July 10, they’ll discuss how far-reaching the Summit County ordinance will be, including whether it affects more than the Basin Rec trails.

Recreation officials have been working to standardize rules on Park City and Basin trails for months, since paths cross both communities.

A survey of Park City and Snyderville Basin residents found over 70% support for pathway speed limits.

E-bikes are currently banned on Park City singletrack unless riders are 65 and older or have a mobility disability. Basin Rec’s proposed ordinance would institute those same exceptions in the Basin.

The Summit County Council could take a vote July 10. The e-bike and speed limit discussion begins at 4:15 p.m., and public comment will be taken.

The meeting is at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville. Click here to attend online.