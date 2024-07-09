© 2024 KPCW

Summit County seeks public comment before adopting trails speed limit

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT
Rail Trail going toward Park City. Some of the funding from UDOT will go toward a study on improvements for the Rail Trail near state Route 248 to Promontory Ranch Road and to the Phoston Spur Trail, which links the Rail Trail to Heber.
KPCW
Rail Trail going toward Park City. Many trails, the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail included, cross trail agency jurisdictions, so Park City and Basin Rec officials hope to standardize rules and speed limits on their pathways.

Before the county council caps speeds on Snyderville Basin trails at 15 mph, it wants to hear from residents.

The Park City Council adopted a 15 mph speed limit on its trails this year, and Basin Recreation presented a similar ordinance to the Summit County Council last month.

But councilmembers pumped the brakes before taking a vote.

“It seems like we're aligned with the spirit of it,” Councilmember Canice Harte said at their June 26 meeting. “We just want to get some time and understand it before we go change [Summit County] code.”

They want public input before adopting Park City’s rules, too.

Wednesday, July 10, they’ll discuss how far-reaching the Summit County ordinance will be, including whether it affects more than the Basin Rec trails.

Recreation officials have been working to standardize rules on Park City and Basin trails for months, since paths cross both communities.

A survey of Park City and Snyderville Basin residents found over 70% support for pathway speed limits.

E-bikes are currently banned on Park City singletrack unless riders are 65 and older or have a mobility disability. Basin Rec’s proposed ordinance would institute those same exceptions in the Basin.

The Summit County Council could take a vote July 10. The e-bike and speed limit discussion begins at 4:15 p.m., and public comment will be taken.

The meeting is at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville. Click here to attend online.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
