Highland Estates landscapers appeal $164K Summit County fine

Dulio Fragapane and Melisa Delarroca incurred a $164,000 fine in June after failing to comply with county code enforcement.

Last year, neighbors in Highland Estates had called Summit County about the couple’s home on Highland Drive, where they were storing equipment for their landscaping business.

They weren’t permitted to operate a business on the property. Although they applied for a permit, they never obtained one and eventually received a $500 penalty June 20, 2024, for every day they had failed to remove the equipment since July 28, 2023.

On July 29, Fragapane appealed that fine.

Through attorney Brian Weber, he’s asking 3rd District Court to waive the fine.

The landscaper says he wasn’t given proper notice of his June 20 hearing with an administrative law judge, and when he showed up anyway, he was denied due process.

Fragapane adds he was not allowed to present evidence in his defense.

His complaint also states that, when the county first cited him in 2023, he was afforded two options.

“You move everything out. Or you apply for a permit, and that's what we did right away,” Fragapane told KPCW.

The planning department denied their permit application earlier this year.

The complaint alleges county code enforcers told Fragapane he could simply tell the judge his permit was denied and that the judge would afford him some time to remove the landscaping equipment.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2024-07-16 171710.png Summit County code enforcement took this photo of the Highland Drive residence, showing employees' vehicles and equipment for the landscaping business. Summit County 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2024-07-17 114721.png Summit County code enforcement took this picture of the property ahead of the March Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meeting. Summit County 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2024-07-17 114405.png A county staff report shows how the property changed over time as the landscaping business expanded. Summit County

Instead he was fined, and in a recording of the hearing obtained by KPCW through a public records request, Fragapane is heard telling the judge it could bankrupt him.

He and Delarroca removed their equipment shortly after the hearing.

1 of 4 — 1ebbf281-e29b-4b2f-88e1-3b7c07ad9e98.jpg Photos taken July 17 show the current state of the Highland Drive property. Fragapane and Delarroca removed equipment after the June 20 court hearing. Melisa Delarroca 2 of 4 — 0c8a58f0-1f91-442d-9d33-f3cb8368ebb0.jpg Photos taken July 17 show the current state of the Highland Drive property. Fragapane and Delarroca removed equipment after the June 20 court hearing. Melisa Delarroca 3 of 4 — b2809293-8e77-4851-86cc-59d4444628ba.jpg Photos taken July 17 show the current state of the Highland Drive property. Fragapane and Delarroca removed equipment after the June 20 court hearing. Melisa Delarroca 4 of 4 — 97d7512e-26c4-415f-a84b-f37813a556de.jpg Photos taken July 17 show the current state of the Highland Drive property. Fragapane and Delarroca removed equipment after the June 20 court hearing. Melisa Delarroca

And they haven’t had to pay the fine yet. Since filing an appeal, their attorney has met with county staff to negotiate a reduced fine.

Peter Barnes, who became the county’s planning director after the landscapers were fined, declined to comment, citing those ongoing talks.

Fragapane said code enforcement continues to visit his home to ensure they’re keeping it clear of equipment. He said they’ve taken issue with paving materials he claims are for his own driveway and with the number of trucks parked there.

Summit County had not filed a response to the landscapers’ appeal Aug. 1.