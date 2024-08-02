© 2024 KPCW

Guardsman Pass reopens, phase two postponed

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:30 PM MDT
Crews finished the first phase of UDOT's pavement project Thursday, August 1, 2024. Closure dates for phase two have not been scheduled.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Crews finished the first phase of UDOT's pavement project Thursday, August 1, 2024. Closure dates for phase two have not been scheduled.

Guardsman Pass Road has reopened after crews repaved the area between the winter gate and the pass overlook.

Utah Department of Transportation crews completed the first of the project’s two phases Thursday, Aug. 1. They’re working to make a smoother ride for drivers and bikers.

Phase two, which was supposed to begin next week, has been postponed. No new date has been announced.

Visit UDOT's projects website for updates on road construction projects in Summit and Wasatch counties.

