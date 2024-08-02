Guardsman Pass reopens, phase two postponed
Guardsman Pass Road has reopened after crews repaved the area between the winter gate and the pass overlook.
Utah Department of Transportation crews completed the first of the project’s two phases Thursday, Aug. 1. They’re working to make a smoother ride for drivers and bikers.
Phase two, which was supposed to begin next week, has been postponed. No new date has been announced.
Visit UDOT's projects website for updates on road construction projects in Summit and Wasatch counties.