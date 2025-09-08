Park City Planning Commission gets first look at Clark Ranch housing project

Park City purchased more than 300 acres known as Clark Ranch in 2014. The land straddles U.S. Highway 40 in the Quinn’s Junction area.

The city intends to place a conservation easement on the land, outside of a roughly 10-acre parcel that’s long been envisioned for affordable housing.

In 2023, the Park City Council partnered with developer Alexander Co. to pursue a public-private housing project on the site near Park City Heights directly west of Highway 40.

A majority of the city council recently supported a concept involving 167 affordable rentals, some of which will be reserved for Park City’s workforce, along with 34 market-rate townhomes. Councilmembers Jeremy Rubell and Bill Ciraco are opposed to development due to its location.

On Wednesday the planning commission will provide initial feedback on the proposal, but no vote will be taken. The project will require a rezone.

Separately, the commission will also review a permit request to raise a miniature horse and donkey at a home on Lucky John Drive.

A code violation complaint was filed against the homeowner in November for having animals without the proper approvals, according to a staff report.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

