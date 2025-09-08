Serve Park City unites community for National Day of Service

Spearheaded by Park City resident Karen Marriott, the founder of Park City Humanitarians, the day will bring together about 1,000 volunteers, working with more than 30 local organizations on projects ranging from trail and roadside cleanups to indoor hands-on efforts.

Marriott enlisted the help of a 16-person planning committee, including Danny Glasser, who says the day is about matching volunteers with meaningful work.

“This is really about bringing the community together toward the good of the community,” Glasser said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 5.

Marriott says she was inspired by similar efforts in Heber and launched the Park City Humanitarians group in the spring of 2024 to coordinate a local response for the National Day of Service.

“We're not a nonprofit, we don't have our own website, so we utilize this JustServe.org and it's actually a great tool for us to be able to use all year long for different nonprofits if they want to direct,” Marriott said. “There's not one calendar of all volunteer opportunities in Park City. This is hosted by Park City Humanitarians, which is a group we started last spring, and the goal is to centralize all the volunteer opportunities and so JustServe.org/ServeParkCity is where you find all the service projects throughout the year, but also specifically for this day of service.”

This year 28 organizations are looking for volunteers.

“Deer Valley, they're not a nonprofit, but they're hosting a tree planting for 50 people. The Blair Education Center is hosting five different projects there. Park City Library has a few projects there, but we have a wide variety that goes from the top of Deer Valley like down to Peoa, where Fetch Cares is doing some of their projects.”

The day begins at City Park at 8:30 a.m. with a free volunteer breakfast followed by a brief tribute honoring those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. At 9:30 a.m. volunteers will disperse to their assigned projects which will run until noon.

Volunteers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to register in advance. You can find the link online at kpcw.org.