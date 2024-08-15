© 2024 KPCW

Judge rules on ownership of Eric, Kouri Richins’ home

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:38 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Rick Bowmer
/
POOL AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Silver Summit Justice Center.

Kouri Richins doesn’t own the family home in Francis, 3rd District Court says. But she may be entitled to proceeds from its sale.

Richins sued Eric Richins’ sister in 2022, three weeks after his death when she learned his sister became his trustee and inherited the estate. Kouri Richins believes she should inherit the property and benefit from certain life insurance policies.

3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik decided a year ago that Eric Richins’ family would get the life insurance payout he’d set up with his business partner. Aug. 15, he said they also own the house, in part because Eric’s was the only name on the title.

“The court expresses no other opinion—one way or the other—regarding any other interest that Kouri asserts she has in that home,” the judge said Aug. 15.

For now, if Eric Richins’ family sells the house, it must set aside the money until the court rules who gets what.

Since Kouri Richins is being held without bail, no one is living in the house full-time. But investigators have searched it in the run-up to a potential murder trial.

Aug. 26, Richins will be in court for a three-day preliminary hearing, which will determine if that trial happens.

Prosecutors say she fatally poisoned Eric Richins in March 2023 with fentanyl, before writing a children’s book about grieving his death.

She faces 11 felony charges in all, including aggravated and attempted murder, and could spend life in prison if convicted.
Summit County Kouri Richins
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
