School board recommends $114 million bond for new North Summit High School

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:54 PM MDT
If approved, North Summit’s new school would be a few blocks north of the old one. The school district owns 35 acres beneath the ledges, across Industrial Park Road from the Coalville Cemetery.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
If approved, North Summit’s new school would be a few blocks north of the old one. The school district owns 35 acres beneath the ledges, across Industrial Park Road from the Coalville Cemetery.

KPCW recorded the hour-long bond information meeting in full for those who missed it.

The North Summit School Board's Aug. 15 public information meeting was intended to explain why the bond is on this November’s ballot.

“Tonight is not about proposing a high school campus and a swimming pool only because we want something nicer,” Superintendent Jerre Holmes said. “It's more about needing something that is safer and more efficient. The fact is: our high school has served its time and is wearing out quickly.”

On the safety front, architect Whitney Ward said the 47-year-old high school’s roof is heavy and could collapse during an earthquake. The original boilers and electrical systems need replacing too.

The school also has several entrance points and no secure area to check in visitors.

Given the choice between renovation and new construction, the school board thinks new construction is cheaper in the long run.

FULL RECORDING: North Summit School Board public information meeting, Aug. 14, 2024

A $114 million bond is on the ballot to pay for the new school and athletic facilities.

For residents, that translates to $118 per year per $100,000 in property value. For businesses, it’s $215 per year per $100,000 in value.

The bond would be paid off after 21 years.

It will appear on the general election ballot Nov. 5 for residents within the North Summit School District. A simple majority is needed for it to pass.

Two public hearings are scheduled to discuss the reasons for and against bonding: Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
