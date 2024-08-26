© 2024 KPCW

Live Blog: Kouri Richins in court for preliminary hearing

KPCW | By Connor Thomas,
Matt SampsonAshton Edwards
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:14 AM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Summit County courthouse in Silver Summit.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the Summit County courthouse in Silver Summit.

KPCW's live blog has the latest details from reporter Connor Thomas who's in the courtroom during Kouri Richins' preliminary hearing in Summit County’s Third District Court.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live updates from Kouri Richins' preliminary hearing here.
Summit County Kouri Richins
