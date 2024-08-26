Live Blog: Kouri Richins in court for preliminary hearing

Kouri Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022. After her husband's death, Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.

During the hearing, which is expected to last several days, both the defense and prosecution plan to call on witnesses including family members, to make the case on whether there's enough evidence to proceed to trial.