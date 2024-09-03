Park City’s 9/11 National Day of Service works to bring community together

Emotions ran high for Karen Marriott on the day of the Sept. 11 attacks–her husband was close enough to witness the collapse of the second tower in New York City.

That day, she also found out she was pregnant with her last child and she said she hunkered down to process this crazy new world.

“I finally remember coming out of my house a few days later and driving my kids to school and driving past the White Barn," Marriott said. "They had hoisted this big, huge American flag, and I felt genuine unity and community. I love our country.”

That stirring visual of the McPolin Barn draped in the flag is now the symbol of her new passion project–Serve Park City’s 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Marriott hopes at least 900 locals will sign up for the 30+ service projects on JustServe.org, a free service that links community volunteer needs to volunteers.

The day will kick off with a free continental breakfast in City Park at 8 a.m., followed by a moment of remembrance before everyone scatters to their projects.

She said there is something for every age and ability–from riding a chairlift and planting trees at Deer Valley, to roadside cleanup, to assembling hygiene kits for People’s Health Clinic, to writing notes to teens aging out of the foster care system.

Marriott has lived in the area for 27 years and was recently asked to be the humanitarian specialist by a local leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In May, she founded the Park City Humanitarians, a group that meets every two months to discuss local needs and encourages anyone to join their private Facebook group.

It was from there that Park City’s 9/11 National Day of Service was born.

Karen Marriott Park City Humanitarians meeting

“There's a lot of things we maybe don't see eye-to-eye on, but one thing I do know, those that live in this community love this community," she said. "And so how can we help build it up? Build relationships. How do we get more involved and it doesn't cost anybody a dime that day, except for their time. I think it will be a really exciting event.”

Marriott said there was a survey conducted by the Park City Community Foundation several years ago and one commonality across the different demographics, races and socioeconomic statuses was a lack of sense of belonging.

She believes when people serve together, they become connected to that community and hopes they will continue to use Just Serve to find projects all year long.

“I created this group Park City Humanitarians with the idea, ‘how do we learn about these different nonprofits that are doing great things? How do I get involved?' I don't need to get 100 hours a week involved. I just want to get three hours a week involved and learn about them and meet new people doing it," Marriott said.

Her father was part of the Marriott Corporation and she is well-known for her local fundraising and philanthropy.

“I grew up in a family where our family tagline was, ‘where much is given, much is expected in return,’ and so I think that was always part of our upbringing," she said. "We're fortunate enough to live the lives that we do, and to be able to live in Park City and to be able to afford to live in Park City, and how can we give back and help make this a better place for everybody that lives here?”

Marriott hopes volunteering for the 9/11 National Day of Service is just one of many ways people can make Park City a better place where all feel a sense of belonging.