Summit County Health to offer drive-thru flu, Covid vaccine clinics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:42 PM MDT
sulit.photos - stock.adobe.com
/
432484651

Starting Oct. 1, the Summit County Health Department’s mobile vaccine clinics will offer both flu and COVID-19.

Historically, flu cases have spiked in November before cases decrease in February.

Health officials recommend waiting until October to receive vaccines, but the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all three Summit County locations now.

To mitigate the number of cases, the Summit County Health Department’s “Vax ‘n Go” drive-thru clinics will open Oct. 1 in Kamas and operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following day the vans will be at the Coalville LDS Church before visiting Park City Mountain Resort on Oct. 3.

The health department will host a clinic for those 60 and older at the Park City Senior Center Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kamas Senior Center the same day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The vans will also make stops at the Coalville Senior Center on Oct. 9.

Later in the month, the Summit County Health Department will be at the Ledges Event Center for its Halloween Health Fair Oct. 30 offering vaccinations.
