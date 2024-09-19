Recycle Utah shares what to bring to Summit County household hazardous waste day

Recycle Utah is helping locals properly dispose of unwanted waste from garages, sheds and medicine cabinets Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot.

The goal of the event every spring and fall is to keep toxic chemicals and heavy metals out of the landfills and our drinking water.

FULL INTERVIEW: Carolyn Wawra and Chelsea Hafer from Recycle Utah Listen • 5:43

Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra said the day is for Summit County residents only – no business waste will be accepted.

Wasatch County residents can take their waste to the Wasatch County transfer station by the Heber City airport.

Items that can be collected include pharmaceuticals and household cleaners, paints, varnishes and solvents, motor oil and antifreeze, as well as electronic waste like computers, TVs and monitors. Old mattresses will be accepted for a $20 fee.

In partnership with The Bicycle Collective, bikes in any condition can be donated and will be refurbished by the group. All unusable pieces will be recycled.

And save the date for the Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free to the community.

Outreach Manager Chelsea Hafer said it will be at Oakley’s Cattleman’s Hall outside on the lawn.

“This is our 14th annual Harvest Fest actually, which is awesome," Hafer said. "We have a bunch of local vendors coming so people selling arts and crafts and local food vendors, local farmers and we are going to have live music. We're going to have food, we're going to have pumpkins for sale. We're going to have activities for kids and pies made by Rotary for sale.”

Vendor applications will be accepted until a week before the event. There is a $50 registration fee.