Man found dead in Uintas identified as missing eastern Summit County resident

The state Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

Lund had been missing since Sept. 12 and was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound Oct. 4 near Mirror Lake Highway, close to the Soapstone Basin turnoff.

The 39-year-old eastern Summit County man was found near his truck, which had crashed into a ravine and was unoccupied.

Authorities have said Lund was known to frequent various parts of the Uinta Mountains as well as Wolf Creek Pass and Moon Lake. At this time, they don’t believe Lund’s death is suspicious.