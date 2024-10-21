© 2024 KPCW

Man found dead in Uintas identified as missing eastern Summit County resident

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:25 PM MDT
Duchesne County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Roger Lund was found near his truck (above) Oct. 4. The vehicle had crashed into a ravine off Mirror Lake Highway near the Soapstone Basin area.

The man found along Mirror Lake Highway is Thomas Roger Lund, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

The state Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

Lund had been missing since Sept. 12 and was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound Oct. 4 near Mirror Lake Highway, close to the Soapstone Basin turnoff.

The 39-year-old eastern Summit County man was found near his truck, which had crashed into a ravine and was unoccupied.

Authorities have said Lund was known to frequent various parts of the Uinta Mountains as well as Wolf Creek Pass and Moon Lake. At this time, they don’t believe Lund’s death is suspicious.

Kerry Puckett
Fliers circulating have not been created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Friends provided this information about the missing man, Thomas Roger Lund.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
