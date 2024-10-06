Man found dead after truck discovered in ravine off Mirror Lake Highway

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified Friday about a red pickup truck that had crashed into a ravine near mile marker 15 on state Route 150, known as the Mirror Lake Highway.

Deputies responded and found the vehicle unoccupied.

During their search of the surrounding area, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Kerry Puckett Fliers circulating have not been created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Friends provided this information about the missing man, Thomas Roger Lund.

Deputies said now it’s up to the medical examiner to identify the man and determine his official cause of death.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the truck is believed to belong to 39-year-old Thomas Roger Lund, a Summit County man who has been missing since Sept. 12.

Authorities said Lund was known to frequent various parts of the Uinta Mountains as well as Wolf Creek Pass and Moon Lake.

At this time, investigators say they don’t believe anyone else was involved.