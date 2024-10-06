© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man found dead after truck discovered in ravine off Mirror Lake Highway

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher,
Ashton Edwards
Published October 6, 2024 at 4:56 PM MDT
Mirror Lake Highway
Google Maps
Mirror Lake Highway

The Utah medical examiner is working to identify the man found dead near where a crashed truck was discovered in Summit County. Deputies said he had an apparent gunshot wound.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified Friday about a red pickup truck that had crashed into a ravine near mile marker 15 on state Route 150, known as the Mirror Lake Highway.

Deputies responded and found the vehicle unoccupied.

During their search of the surrounding area, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Fliers circulating have not been created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Friends provided this information about the missing man, Thomas Roger Lund.
Kerry Puckett
Fliers circulating have not been created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Friends provided this information about the missing man, Thomas Roger Lund.

Deputies said now it’s up to the medical examiner to identify the man and determine his official cause of death.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the truck is believed to belong to 39-year-old Thomas Roger Lund, a Summit County man who has been missing since Sept. 12.

Authorities said Lund was known to frequent various parts of the Uinta Mountains as well as Wolf Creek Pass and Moon Lake.

At this time, investigators say they don’t believe anyone else was involved.
Summit County
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards