Park City-area driver finds half pound of marijuana planted in car

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:35 PM MDT
A bag filled with marijuana buds called Ice Cream Cake is displayed in the showroom of the Portland Cannabis Market in Portland, Ore., on March 31, 2023. Oregon, which has huge stockpiles of marijuana, should prepare for the U.S. government eventually legalizing the drug and position the state as a national leader in the industry, state auditors said Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
/
AP
The Summit County Sheriff's Office says 9 ounces, or 260 grams, of marijuana goes for at least $2,500.

The man left his car unlocked outside the veterinarian, and to his surprise something was left, not stolen.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18 to the sheriff’s non-emergency line.

A Park City-area man had been at the Powder Paws Animal Hospital on Rasmussen Road for an hour, and when he returned to his vehicle, he found a large brown paper bag on the front seat floorboard.

Summit County sheriff’s Sgt. Skyler Talbot says it contained 9 ounces of marijuana split between three smaller plastic bags. He says that’s worth at least $2,500.

“It looks like they intended to distribute it to someone, and just got it wrong—got the vehicle wrong, somehow, made some mistake—but distributed it to someone who clearly was not expecting or wanting it,” he told KPCW.

That’s Talbot’s best guess. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office does not have a suspect at this time because there is no surveillance footage of the incident.

“Generally speaking, this is not something that the sheriff's office deals with very much,” the sergeant said. “We generally don't have people calling to report that someone, you know, has left drugs in their car.”

He says there’s no reason to suspect the caller had anything to do with the marijuana.

The man did leave his car unlocked, but nothing was stolen.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
