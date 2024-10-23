Maverik gas station near Park City approved in split vote

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved 30 parking spots, including two electric vehicle chargers and infrastructure for two more. Sixteen cars can gas up at once, and Maverik could double the number of pumps in the future.

The project’s trail connection will run along state Route 248 due to the pending sale of the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail from Utah State Parks to Summit County and EPA wetlands regulations.

“It's not as handsome or lovely as maybe running it in through the back, but this was the option that we have,” county planner Ray Milliner said.

The commission approved the Maverik 4-3 Oct. 22 after debating the maximum numbers of parking spots and gas pumps.

Commissioner Makenna Hawley wanted fewer parking spots and voted “nay,” as did Commissioner Megan Recher.

Also voting against, Commissioner Thomas Cooke wanted to re-review the additional 16 fueling stalls if Maverik builds them in the future. The county’s top planning official gets that privilege after the Oct. 22 vote.

Responding to Cooke’s concerns about the impact of 32 fuel stalls, the project’s civil designer James Copeland says they overestimated the Maverik’s traffic impact in the required traffic study.

Anderson Whalen & Associates

“Not many people are sitting around in their homes thinking, ‘Well, I need to go fill up with gas,’” Copeland said. “So basically what Maverik is doing is capturing trips that are on the highway or on the adjacent roads—that are already on those roadways anyway.”

Commissioner Chris Conabee, who voted for the Maverik plans, believes Community Development Director Peter Barnes or his successor will make the right decision about doubling the gas pumps.

He’s also not sure if Maverik will want to install them, citing the increasing number of EVs on the road and the fact that gas makes less money than convenience store sales.

Commissioners Bruce Carmichael, Matt Nagie and Tyann Mooney also voted for the travel stop.

The new Maverik is the first in the Park City area since it closed the one at Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive in 2020.