Two injured in Parleys Canyon semi crash, fire; I-80 closed for hours

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Gordon, the semi left the roadway and hit a concrete barrier shortly before 7:30 a.m. The truck overturned and caught fire near mile marker 130.

The Utah Highway Patrol, the Utah Department of Transportation and Unified Fire responded to the crash.

The semi driver and passenger both went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Utah Department of Transportation Westbound I-80 remained closed at the site of the crash Sunday afternoon.

No other vehicles were involved. Gordon said it’s not yet clear why the truck left the roadway.

Westbound travel lanes were closed at mile marker 132 and traffic was rerouted through Emigration Canyon. UDOT advised semi-trucks to instead travel through Park City to get around the closure.

Westbound I-80 reopened at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.