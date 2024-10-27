© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two injured in Parleys Canyon semi crash, fire; I-80 closed for hours

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 27, 2024 at 5:30 PM MDT
A semi crash and fire closed portions of WB I-80 for hours early Sunday, Oct 27, 2024.
Bearfight Lebowski
A semi crash and fire closed portions of WB I-80 for hours early Sunday, Oct 27, 2024.

A semi-truck crash and fire closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon from early morning until mid-afternoon Sunday, Oct. 27.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Gordon, the semi left the roadway and hit a concrete barrier shortly before 7:30 a.m. The truck overturned and caught fire near mile marker 130.

The Utah Highway Patrol, the Utah Department of Transportation and Unified Fire responded to the crash.

The semi driver and passenger both went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound I-80 remained closed at the site of the crash Sunday afternoon.
Utah Department of Transportation
Westbound I-80 remained closed at the site of the crash Sunday afternoon.

No other vehicles were involved. Gordon said it’s not yet clear why the truck left the roadway.

Westbound travel lanes were closed at mile marker 132 and traffic was rerouted through Emigration Canyon. UDOT advised semi-trucks to instead travel through Park City to get around the closure.

Westbound I-80 reopened at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler