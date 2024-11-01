Contested council seats dominate Summit County election spending

Among all of Summit County’s local candidates, Megan McKenna and Ari Ioannides raised and spent the most vying for council seat C.

McKenna, a Democrat and Mountainland Community Housing Trust’s housing advocate, raised $34,199.94 from 141 donors.

Ioannides, a Republican and board member at North Summit Fire and Park City Institute, raised $23,744.71 from 48 donors.

Those numbers include the candidates’ own personal contributions. McKenna has used $339.46 of her own money—the price of filing to run for county council—and Ioannides chipped in $13,019.71 to his campaign.

McKenna had three additional in-kind donations, which she valued at $4,167.43. Ioannides did not distinguish between monetary and in-kind donations in his pre-election filing.

Both candidates got money from their respective local political parties. The Summit County Democratic Party gave its candidate $5,000, and the Summit County GOP donated $1,000.

McKenna also got $2,000 from the Communication Workers of America Political Action Committee. Most ski industry unions affiliate under the CWA, including at Park City Mountain. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association has publicly endorsed McKenna for seat C.

Another large organization, the Park City Board of Realtors, gave $1,000 to both sides.

Most of the seat C candidates' money went to advertising. Ioannides has spent all the money he’s received to date.

McKenna still has about $5,000 in the bank. If she doesn’t spend it by Tuesday’s election, she will not be allowed to pocket it—she can save it for another run in the future or donate it to another campaign.

Only one council campaign donated to another: Hoytsville entrepreneur and Republican Tory Welch, running for seat A, gave Ioannides $50.

Welch is running to unseat 12-year incumbent Democrat Roger Armstrong. He’s spent $4,638.89, $1,275.01 of it his own money, to do so.

The Welch campaign is running a positive balance of about $500. He also received $1,000 from the Park City Board of Realtors.

Armstrong didn’t fundraise. The only money he spent was on the filing fee to run.

Fellow Democratic incumbent Tonja Hanson, who is unopposed for seat B, raised and spent $640.86. Half was on filing to run, the other half on a website and fliers.

Democrats are also running unopposed for Summit County government down the ballot. The only expenses for County Sheriff Frank Smith and Treasurer Corrie Forsling were their filing fees.

Assessor Stephanie Poll spent a couple hundred dollars on tables and candy for her reelection bid.

County recorder hopeful Greg Wolbach spent about $400 on a website and email domain.

Candidates will have to file another financial disclosure statement after the Nov. 5 general election.