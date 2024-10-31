Broughton, Bonner lead Wasatch County campaign spending

Four seats on the Wasatch County Council are on the ballot this November, with two contested races.

All candidates submitted financial disclosures in early June, and another set of disclosures was due Oct. 29.

Competing to represent Heber residents are United Utah candidate Tori Broughton, Republican incumbent Kendall Crittenden and Libertarian candidate Jami Hewlett.

Broughton has outspent her fellow candidates, paying over $5,800 on expenses including yard signs, mailers and digital ads. Contributors to her campaign included both the United Utah and Utah Forward parties.

Hewlett spent $1,300 of her own money on her campaign, mostly for business cards.

Crittenden had the least expensive campaign, paying $667 for campaign supplies and newspaper ads. About two-thirds of the money came from the Wasatch County Republican Party.

The other contested race is between Republican incumbent Mark Nelson and Democratic challenger Sherrie Bercuson. They’re running for the seat representing Midway and western Wasatch County. Bercuson has dedicated $600 to her candidacy, and Nelson has spent $175 on campaign signs.

Republican Colleen Bonner is running unopposed for an at-large seat on the county council. She has poured about $3,600 on social media ads for her campaign.

And Republican Spencer Park is the incumbent representing Wallsburg and southern areas of unincorporated Wasatch County. He is running unopposed and has no campaign expenses.

Full details of all the candidates’ campaign finances are available from the Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor here.