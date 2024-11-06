© 2024 KPCW

Redstone Theatre to reopen with upgraded seats, technology

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2024 at 4:40 PM MST
Redstone 8 Cinemas
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The Redstone 8 Cinemas will reopen under new ownership Nov. 14, 2024.

New owners are raising the curtain on a revamped movie theater in Kimball Junction next week.

On Nov. 14, films will fill the silver screens at the Larry H. Miller Megaplex in Park City for the first time.

Upgrades to the 20-year-old theater include heated recliners, state-of-the-art technology and premium snack and beverage service.

The grand reopening comes after Metro Theaters filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March and closed Kimball Junction's Redstone 8 Cinemas.

The Utah family’s investment firm, which deals in everything from automobiles to real estate, bought the theater in May and began renovations in July.

The theater in Redstone is now the area’s only commercial movie theater after Park City’s Holiday Village theater abruptly closed March 28.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver