Foot of snow possible for Utah’s mountains before Thanksgiving

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow with one to two feet of accumulation for mountain areas including at Alta and Brighton.

ABC4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen said Park City can expect snow through Tuesday night.

“Park City could pick up four to eight inches of snow, and Heber could get three to six inches of snow,” he said.

National Weather Service Significant snow is expected across all of Utah's mountains through Nov. 27. The National Weather Service said anyone with travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving that include mountain routes should be prepared for very difficult travel.

In preparation for the ski season, the Utah Avalanche Center has started its daily avalanche forecast.

Drew Hardesty with the UAC said the danger right now is low but that could change.

“If this heavy, wet, dense snow comes in on top of this weak snowpack, it's going to cause trouble," he said. "So even though it's a little danger today, it's going to rapidly rise over the next several days.”