Foot of snow possible for Utah’s mountains before Thanksgiving
Mountains across Utah are under winter weather advisories and warnings through Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow with one to two feet of accumulation for mountain areas including at Alta and Brighton.
ABC4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen said Park City can expect snow through Tuesday night.
“Park City could pick up four to eight inches of snow, and Heber could get three to six inches of snow,” he said.
In preparation for the ski season, the Utah Avalanche Center has started its daily avalanche forecast.
Drew Hardesty with the UAC said the danger right now is low but that could change.
“If this heavy, wet, dense snow comes in on top of this weak snowpack, it's going to cause trouble," he said. "So even though it's a little danger today, it's going to rapidly rise over the next several days.”
❄🌧 Broadly 1-2 ft of snow is expected for all Utah mountains tonight thru Wed. If you plan to travel through mountain passes for the holiday, either be sure you are prepared for winter driving conditions, or postpone travel! See https://t.co/ZwDbhkqREV for road conditions.#utwx pic.twitter.com/z3k4NrnbT4— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 25, 2024
Road Weather Alert: Pre-Thanksgiving Storm System with Heavy Mtn Road Snow, Mon PM through Wed AM. For more info, visit: https://t.co/AyNspjkXhL #utsnow #utwx @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/12TFfdSWvC— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 25, 2024