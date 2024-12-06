Summit County government to launch non-emergency text line

The service, called “TextMyGov,” will allow the county to send non-emergency information to residents. Next year, it will allow residents to report issues and concerns directly to the county.

The service begins Wednesday, Dec. 11. Residents who have a cell phone number registered with the post office will receive a text from 91896.

Residents who don’t receive a message can text that same number “SUMMITCOUNTY” and then “YES” to opt in.

They can also text 91896 keywords to opt in to specialized road, health department and Summit Bike Share alerts.

· For county road construction, snow plowing, and other updates from Public Works: text SCROADS

· For health advisories and other Health Department updates: text SCHEALTH

· For information on Summit Bike Share: text SCBIKE

The county says it will release more details in 2025.

Next year, the county says residents will be able to text departments such as public works, the health department and animal control directly. It will be another way to report potholes, restaurant concerns or loose animals, for example.

TextMyGov joins a growing list of smartphone-based communications from Summit County.