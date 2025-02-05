Summit County luxury resort Blue Sky Ranch drops rezone request

According to Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes, the expansion plans are shrinking from 72 to 30 units of lodging.

“With what we do allow on the east side is a ‘cluster bonus’ subdivision — that's under the existing zoning regulations,” Barnes said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

The Summit County Council created the cluster bonus incentive in 2008 to protect agricultural operations as the eastside grows.

The area is zoned for one unit per 40 acres, and Blue Sky Ranch will be able to build 30 units — double the number otherwise allowed — as long as it sets aside 80% or more of its 541-acre lot for agriculture.

The county would have been allowed to deny Blue Sky’s rezone required for 72 new guest houses or suites.

But because 30 units complies with existing zoning, commissioners must approve it as long as the resort can sufficiently mitigate negative effects. The planning commission, not the county council, will take the final vote but it’s not currently on Thursday’s agenda.

Barnes said there was “something of a public outcry” at the November 2024 meeting where Blue Sky debuted its expansion plans.

About a dozen Wanship-area residents spoke against expansion, saying the area needs to stay rural. Blue Sky owner Mike Phillips said his goal was minimal impact to the area’s “rural nature.”

Along with reduced density, Barnes said there are “no new amenities” in the proposal this time around.