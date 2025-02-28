Federal gun charges filed against suspected Browns Canyon party shooter

Federal prosecutors say a grand jury on Thursday returned an indictment charging Manuel Augusto Pimentel-Gonzalez with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges are tied to a May 2024 shootout at a short-term rental in rural Summit County after a dispute between partygoers turned violent.

The Utah U.S. Attorney’s office said video of the early morning melee shows the 24-year-old Pimentel-Gonzales reaching into a BMW sport utility vehicle to grab a large rifle. Prosecutors say, after he steps out of view, several gunshots are heard.

Investigators recovered more than 40 shell casings and four firearms and documented bullet damage to vehicles at the scene. Two people, including Pimentel-Gonzales, were injured in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, he was on probation for a previous state firearm conviction.

So far, a federal hearing for him has not been scheduled.

The gun charges Summit County prosecutors filed last May are still pending, too. Pimentel-Gonzalez is scheduled for a virtual hearing at the Silver Summit Justice Center Friday, March 7.

A native of Venezuela, Pimentel-Gonzalez had been out on bail and living in Eagle Mountain, Utah, with family. But a Feb. 20 ankle monitor alert showed he was in the custody of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Pimentel-Gonzalez’s mother told authorities ICE detained her son and cut off the monitor. He was listed in custody at the Nevada Southern Detention Center as of Feb. 28.

Summit County prosecutors initially charged six people in the Browns Canyon incident; 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik has since dismissed half of them.

The three still charged allegedly helped organize the party: Pimentel-Gonzalez; Francisco Enrique Romero-Fuenmayor, also 24; and Alejandro Carreno-Romero, 22.