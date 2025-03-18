Basin Rec rethinks plan for new fieldhouse in Silver Creek Village

Basin Rec owns about 100 acres of park land northeast of the U.S. 40 and Interstate 80 interchange. At one point, the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District considered bonding for millions of dollars to build new recreation amenities on the property in Silver Creek Village.

But District Director Dana Jones said after a closer reading of the development agreement, this may not be the right place for the new facilities.

“The development agreement is fairly specific about what can go there, and a building wasn't in that agreement, so that we would have to get the development agreement amended,” Jones said in an interview on the Local News Hour on March 17.

“There’s another portion of that property that actually was purchased by Basin Recreation. It's known as the Fireman's Fund property. That's the piece of property we were looking at putting a building, fitness facility, aquatic center on," Jones said. "There are some issues with that, having to do with height and having to do with traffic and the ingress and egress into that area, cars being able to get in and out. So, there was some concern as to, is that really the best location?”

Jones said they’re looking at a couple of different options.

“We're actively exploring some other potential locations for an aquatic facility/fitness facility,” Jones said. “There are a couple of things that we're looking at that might come to fruition and might be a better location for that facility."

Even though a fieldhouse may not go there, she said they’re still considering putting some fields and other outdoor amenities in the Silver Creek Village neighborhood.

Basin Rec has also teamed up with developer Columbus Pacific, and plan to submit a response to the Cline Dahle Request for Proposals (RFP) released by Summit County by next Monday’s deadline March 24. Both Basin Recreation and Columbus Pacific are financial supporters of KPCW.

Jones said the board approved a nonbinding letter of intent with Columbus Pacific at its meeting last week that would allow a recreation/aquatic facility on the Cline Dahle parcel.

“I am hopeful that by mid to the end of this year, we'll have a little bit better idea on that. But Basin Rec does own several other pieces of property, and we and the county owns several pieces of property, so there are other options for potentially being able to put something there,” she said.