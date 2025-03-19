Snowboarder found buried at Park City Mountain, death under investigation

The 55-year-old man was snowboarding on an intermediate trail off Super Condor Express when a “serious incident” occurred, according to a statement from Park City Mountain.

Summit County Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot told KPCW the man was found buried in the snow near the Alley run just before 11 a.m.

He said a relative helped ski patrollers find and dig out the man before he was taken to the Canyons Village Base Clinic.

Paramedics arrived to fly the rider to the hospital but he died at the scene.

It’s unclear how the man got buried, but Talbot said the incident doesn’t appear to be avalanche-related.

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh told KPCW, “On behalf of our entire Park City Mountain team, we extend our sincerest sympathies to the family and friends of our guest.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

This is the second skier or rider death this season at the resort. Earlier this month 37-year-old Arizona resident Christopher Yaksco died after a skiing accident near the Tombstone lift.