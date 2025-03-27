© 2025 KPCW

BREAKING NEWS: Sundance Film Festival moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027

Kimball Junction Whole Foods reopens after evacuation for small fire

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:19 AM MDT
The grocer closed for about 30 minutes Thursday while crews responded to a fire near the front doors.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said employees called the department at 10:30 a.m.

Staff had smelled smoke near the dining area, on the left side of the store. Owens said it appeared to be coming from the air curtain above the front door to the dining area. An air curtain blows air above entryways to deter bugs and maintain air conditioning.

A manager turned it off, heard a "loud pop," Owens explained, and a flame appeared. They put it out with a fire extinguisher, he said.

Three fire engines, including a ladder truck, responded and evacuated the store as a precaution.

Owens said they gave the all clear around 11 a.m., and the store is back open. No injuries were reported.
