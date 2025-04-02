Summit County sustainable tourism grant applications now open

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau’s Sustainable Tourism Grant is now open for applications.

Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle said the grant supports diverse projects across the tourism industry.

“Our biggest priority is making sure that we are increasing the visibility and reputation of Park City as a sustainable destination, so we can continue to attract those responsible visitors,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “We really just want to celebrate the breadth and depth of our local history, thriving arts and culture scene, so that visitors can really engage with who Park City truly is.

Applicants must be in Summit County and in good standing with the chamber. Government and public organizations may only apply in collaboration with another non-profit or private sector entity.

Applicants can request up to $30,000. The total funding amount will be based on the quality of applications.

Mingle said the grant was developed to fund programs and projects that support the organization’s 10-year Sustainable Tourism Plan . The plan aims to create a future where community and environmental benefits are considered with the same weight as economic benefits

“We really want to make sure that we are bringing balance across environment, social needs, and making sure that we have a thriving tourism economy,” she said. “So we're really looking holistically at the type of projects that we're wanting to fund.”

Sustainable Tourism Grants have previously supported the Summit Arts Market, stabilizing the Silver King head frame on Park City Mountain, refining the Park City Trails website and more.

Grant applications close May 2.

The chamber will appoint a committee to review applications and score the submissions based on a standardized rubric, awarding grants based on application scores, availability of funding and final approval from its board of directors. Recipients will be notified in early July if they were chosen to receive funding.

