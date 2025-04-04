Summit County rolls out new online survey, voting system
Summit County residents now have a new way to give feedback on various issues to county officials.
Residents can sign up online or by call or text to receive one-minute surveys on county issues every few months.
The county says those who fill out the full anonymous survey will receive results within 48 hours.
Some Summit County residents may also receive text message invitations to participate.
Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.