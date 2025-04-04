© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County rolls out new online survey, voting system

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:24 PM MDT
woman with online customer satisfaction survey on her phone. All screen graphics are made up.
Mclittle
/
Adobe Stock

Summit County residents now have a new way to give feedback on various issues to county officials.

Residents can sign up online or by call or text to receive one-minute surveys on county issues every few months.

The county says those who fill out the full anonymous survey will receive results within 48 hours.

Some Summit County residents may also receive text message invitations to participate.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver