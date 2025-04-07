Summit County teen scammed out of $3,000 in TikTok exploitation

The sheriff’s office most recently received a report from a parent whose son had sent explicit photos to someone on the social media app TikTok.

The offender then blackmailed the child into sending more than $3,000 to multiple Venmo accounts to keep the photos from being leaked to friends and family.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said this is one of many cases deputies have seen recently.

He said offenders will use social media apps including Snapchat and Instagram to pose as children and befriend younger users before convincing them to send explicit photos over the app.

After obtaining the photos, the offender will reveal their true identity and make the victim pay or they will release the photos.

Talbot said it is tough to catch the offenders. In the most recent case, the sheriff’s office seized the child’s phone and will analyze the accounts to identify and find the person.

For parents, Talbot said the best way to keep children safe is to monitor their child’s social media use and talk with their kids about risks online.

He said, “It may seem like an uncomfortable conversation but let your kid know, if you make the adult decision to send an inappropriate photo of yourself, you may not be sending it to who you think.”

He also said apps are available to help parents more closely monitor their child’s phone use.